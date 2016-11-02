版本:
BRIEF-Everbridge Q3 revenue $19.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $19.1 million

Nov 2 Everbridge Inc

* Everbridge announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.07

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.18

* Q3 revenue $19.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $19.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

