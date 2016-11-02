BRIEF-Lincoln National Q3 operating earnings per share $1.89

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Lincoln National Corp -
* Increases quarterly dividend by 16 percent
* Board of directors of Lincoln National Corporation approved raising quarterly dividend on its common shares to $0.29 per share
* Company had $228 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2016
* Qtrly total revenues $ 3,525 million versus $ 3,716 million
* Q3 operating earnings per share $1.89
* Q3 earnings per share $2.00
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.