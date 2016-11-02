BRIEF-WPX energy Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.17

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 WPX Energy Inc -
* WPX's 2017 capital budget for drilling and completion activity ranges from $800-860 million.
* In 2017, company expects to complete more than 150 operated wells under its plan
* WPX expects total production in 2017 ranging from 97-107 mboe/d, including 49-53 mbbl/d of oil.
* WPX expects fourth-quarter 2016 oil production of 42-44 mbbl/d and total full-year 2016 equivalent production of approximately 82-87 mboe/d.
* Total company production volumes were 84.4 mboe/d in Q3, up 16 percent versus a year ago.
* Wpx energy reports 3Q 2016 results and 2017 guidance
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.17
* Q3 loss per share $0.72
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.