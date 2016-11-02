版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 05:10 BJT

BRIEF-Equity Commonwealth Q3 adjusted ffo per share $0.23

Nov 2 Equity Commonwealth

* Equity Commonwealth reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.23

* Q3 FFO per share $0.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐