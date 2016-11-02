版本:
BRIEF-Babcock & Wilcox announces third quarter 2016 results

Nov 2 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc -

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.7 billion

* Babcock & Wilcox announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.24 excluding items

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.18

* Q3 revenue $411 million versus I/B/E/S view $457.7 million

* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $0.63 to $0.83

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

