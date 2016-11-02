版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 05:27 BJT

BRIEF-Cross Country Healthcare Q3 earnings per share $0.22

Nov 2 Cross Country Healthcare Inc -

* Sees Q4 revenue $207 million - $212 million

* Sees Q4 adjusted EPS $0.22 - $0.24

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $818 million - $823 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $209.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $808.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cross country healthcare announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 earnings per share $0.22

* Q3 revenue $215 million versus I/B/E/S view $203.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐