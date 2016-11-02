版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 05:05 BJT

BRIEF-Triangle Capital Corp reports third quarter 2016 results

Nov 2 Triangle Capital Corp

* Triangle Capital Corp qtrly net investment income: $15.8 million

* Triangle Capital Corporation reports third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐