版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 05:11 BJT

BRIEF-Gladstone Investment Corp reports 2016 Q2 financial results

Nov 2 Gladstone Investment Corp

* Gladstone Investment Corp - net asset value per common share as of september 30, 2016 decreased to $9.65 compared to $9.84 as of june 30, 2016

* Gladstone Investment Corporation reports financial results for its second quarter ended september 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐