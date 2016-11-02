版本:
BRIEF-Summer Infant reports third quarter results

Nov 2 Summer Infant Inc

* Summer Infant reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 sales $48.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $50.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

