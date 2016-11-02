版本:
BRIEF-Quotient Limited announces CFO transition

Nov 2 Quotient Ltd

* Quotient Ltd says Stephen Unger, Chief Financial Officer to resign

* Quotient Ltd says intends to engage a leading executive recruiting firm to assist with its search for next chief financial officer

* Quotient Ltd says Roland Boyd has accepted an appointment to serve as interim chief financial officer

* Quotient Limited announces CFO transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

