版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 05:17 BJT

BRIEF-Peak Resorts completes private placement of $20 mln of stock and warrants

Nov 2 Peak Resorts Inc

* Peak Resorts, Inc. Completes private placement of $20 million of cumulative convertible preferred stock and warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐