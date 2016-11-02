版本:
BRIEF-Black Hills Corp reports Q3 2016 results and updates earnings guidance

Nov 2 Black Hills Corp

* Sees fy gaap earnings per share $1.93

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Black Hills Corp. Reports third quarter 2016 results and updates earnings guidance

* Q3 earnings per share $0.26

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.48

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $3.00 to $3.10

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.45 to $3.65

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

