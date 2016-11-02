BRIEF-Huntington Ingalls Industries to acquire Camber Corporation

Nov 2 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc

* Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc - HII will acquire camber for $380 million

* Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc - transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings per share and cash flow in first full year

* Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc - transaction will be funded with cash on balance sheet.

* Huntington Ingalls Industries to acquire Camber Corporation and establish new technical solutions segment