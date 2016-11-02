BRIEF-Whole Foods Market reports Q4 and fiscal year 2016 results

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Whole Foods Market Inc
* Whole Foods Market Inc sees sales growth of 2.5 pct to 4.5 pct for fiscal year 2017 outlook
* Whole Foods Market Inc sees for fiscal year 2017, comps of down 2 pct to 0 pct
* Whole Foods Market Inc sees diluted eps of $1.42 or greater for fiscal year 2017
* Whole Foods Market Inc sees for fiscal year 2017 capital expenditures of 4 pct of sales
* Whole Foods Market Inc sees for fiscal year 2017 ebitda margin of approximately 8.2 pct
* Whole Foods Market - in Q1 of fiscal year 2017, expects to incur a charge of approximately $13 million associated with MR. Robb's separation agreement
* Whole Foods Market Inc - estimated $0.03 impact of charge associated with Robb's separation agreement is not reflected in fiscal year 2017 guidance
* Whole Foods Market reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 sales $3.5 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.5 billion
* Q4 same store sales fell 2.6 percent
* Q4 earnings per share $0.28
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.