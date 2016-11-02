版本:
BRIEF-Ensign Group reports third quarter 2016 results

Nov 2 Ensign Group Inc

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.38, revenue view $1.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.63, revenue view $1.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* The Ensign Group reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.32

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.21

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.62 to $1.70

* Reaffirms fy 2016 earnings per share view $1.35 to $1.42

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.625 billion to $1.66 billion

* Q3 revenue $428.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $427 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

