版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 05:13 BJT

BRIEF-Richard J. Stockton appointed CEO of Ashford Hospitality Prime

Nov 2 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc :

* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc says Monty J. Bennett, company's previous chief executive officer, remains chairman of board of Ashford Prime

* Richard J. Stockton appointed chief executive officer of Ashford Hospitality Prime, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐