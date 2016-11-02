版本:
BRIEF-Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp announces Q3 2016 results

Nov 2 Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp :

* Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp qtrly core earnings plus drop income of $14.8 million, or $0.35 per basic and diluted share

* Western Asset Mortgage Capital - qtrly net interest income

$21.5 million versus $21.5 million for quarter-ended June 30, 2016

* Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.77

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

