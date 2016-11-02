BRIEF-Diplomat Pharmacy sees FY adj EBITDA between $107-$111 mln

Nov 2 Diplomat Pharmacy Inc :

* Diplomat Pharmacy Inc sees FY adjusted EBITDA between $107 and $111 million

* Diplomat Pharmacy Inc sees 2016 adjusted EPS between $0.83 and $0.87

* Diplomat Pharmacy Inc sees 2016 revenue between $4.4 billion and $4.6 billion

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.93, revenue view $4.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Diplomat announces 3rd quarter financial results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.21

* Q3 earnings per share $0.08

* Q3 revenue $1.181 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.26 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S