UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Diplomat Pharmacy Inc :
* Diplomat Pharmacy Inc sees FY adjusted EBITDA between $107 and $111 million
* Diplomat Pharmacy Inc sees 2016 adjusted EPS between $0.83 and $0.87
* Diplomat Pharmacy Inc sees 2016 revenue between $4.4 billion and $4.6 billion
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.93, revenue view $4.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Diplomat announces 3rd quarter financial results
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.21
* Q3 earnings per share $0.08
* Q3 revenue $1.181 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.26 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.