BRIEF-Universal Insurance Holdings reports Q3 2016 financial results

Nov 2 Universal Insurance Holdings Inc

* Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.75

* Q3 revenue rose 9.8 percent to $172.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

