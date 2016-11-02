版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 05:28 BJT

BRIEF-Proassurance reports results for third quarter 2016

Nov 2 Proassurance Corp

* Qtrly diluted common share $0.63

* Qtrly net premiums earned $185,275 versus $182,085 last year

* Proassurance reports results for third quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

