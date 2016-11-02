版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 05:31 BJT

BRIEF-CBIZ acquires California-based Actuarial Consultants Inc

Nov 2 CBIZ Inc :

* CBIZ acquires California-based Actuarial Consultants, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

