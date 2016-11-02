版本:
BRIEF-IFF exec VP and Chief Human Resources Officer Angelica Cantlon to retire

Nov 3 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc :

* IFF executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Angelica Cantlon to retire; Susana Suarez-Gonzalez named as successor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

