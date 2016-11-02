版本:
BRIEF-DCP Midstream Partners reports Q3 2016 results

Nov 3 DCP Midstream Partners Lp :

* Revising forecasted 2016 adjusted EBITDA target range to between $575 mln and $585 mln

* Partnership is revising its 2016 forecasted maintenance capital expenditure range to between $10 mln and $15 mln

* DCP Midstream Partners reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.78

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

