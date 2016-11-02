BRIEF-Coherent reports Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.65

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Coherent Inc
* Qtrly net sales $ 248.5 million versus $ 209.6 million
* Coherent - ending backlog expected to ship in next 12 months was $605.3 million at october 1, 2016, compared to backlog of $309.5 million at october 3, 2015
* Q4 revenue view $240.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Coherent, inc. Reports fourth fiscal quarter and year-end results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.65
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.