UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Prudential Financial Inc
* Prudential Financial Inc - assets under management amounted to $1.314 trillion at september 30, 2016, compared to $1.184 trillion at december 31, 2015.
* In Q3, net income and adjusted operating income include a net benefit of 15 cents per common share
* Prudential financial - asset management segment assets under management of $1.1 trillion at september 30, up 16% from a year earlier
* Qtrly retirement gross deposits and sales of $12.3 billion include several new pension risk transfer cases totaling $4.2 billion.
* Prudential financial, inc. Announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted operating earnings per share $2.66
* Q3 earnings per share $4.07
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.