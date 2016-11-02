BRIEF-Leucadia National reports qtrly earnings per share $ 0.41

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Leucadia National Corp
* Q3 2016 results were impacted by a $55 million non-cash impairment charge related to decisions at juneau energy
* During q3, leucadia repurchased an additional 0.7 million common shares at an average price of $18.91 per share
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.41
* Leucadia national corp - qtrly net revenues $2.68 billion versus $2.37 billion
* Leucadia national corporation announces third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.