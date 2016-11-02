版本:
BRIEF-Impac Mortgage reports Q3 oper earnings per share $3.29 excluding items

Nov 2 Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc

* Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.40

* Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 operating earnings per share $3.29 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

