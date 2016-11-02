版本:
BRIEF-Heartland Financial says offering 1.4 mln common shares

Nov 2 Heartland Financial Usa Inc

* Says offering 1.40 million common shares

* Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Announces offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

