BRIEF-Pennsylvania Real Estate reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.49

Nov 2 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

* Sees 2016 adjusted ffo $ 1.85 - $ 1.88

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Preit reports third quarter 2016 results highlighted by standout operating metrics and increased guidance

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.49 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

