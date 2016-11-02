版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 05:26 BJT

BRIEF-General Cable appoints Matti Masanovich as CFO

Nov 2 General Cable Corp

* General Cable Corp - announced appointment of Matti Masanovich as chief financial officer and senior vice president

* General Cable Corp - names Matti Masanovich as chief financial officer

* General Cable announces new chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐