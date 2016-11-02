版本:
BRIEF-Intermolecular reports Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.12

Nov 2 Intermolecular Inc

* Q3 total revenue finished at $10.6 million, with program revenue growing 2% year-over-year

* Intermolecular announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.12

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

