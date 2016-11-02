版本:
BRIEF-Stifel posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.69

Nov 2 Stifel Financial Corp

* Stifel reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.21

* Q3 revenue $642 million versus $591.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.69

* Qtrly net interest income was $55.5 million, a 65.3 pct increase compared with Q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

