BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp posts Q3 earnings per share $0.03

Nov 2 Gold Resource Corp

* Gold Resource Corporation reports third quarter net income of $1.6 million, or $0.03 per share; maintains 2016 production outlook

* Q3 earnings per share $0.03

* Gold Resource Corp - production results for Q3 ended September 30, 2016 of 6,066 ounces of gold and 431,335 ounces of silver

* Company maintains its 2016 annual outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: