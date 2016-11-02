BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp posts Q3 earnings per share $0.03

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Gold Resource Corp
* Gold Resource Corporation reports third quarter net income of $1.6 million, or $0.03 per share; maintains 2016 production outlook
* Q3 earnings per share $0.03
* Gold Resource Corp - production results for Q3 ended September 30, 2016 of 6,066 ounces of gold and 431,335 ounces of silver
* Company maintains its 2016 annual outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.