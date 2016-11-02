版本:
BRIEF-Barrick Gold announces debt tender offer

Nov 2 Barrick Gold Corp

* Barrick announces debt tender offer

* Barrick Gold Corp - co and Barrick North America Finance LLC are offering to purchase series of notes for aggregate purchase price of up to $350 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

