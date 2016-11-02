BRIEF-General Cable posts Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.07

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 General Cable Corp
* General Cable reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.07
* Q3 loss per share $0.29
* Sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.05 to $0.20
* Sees Q4 revenue $850 million to $900 million
* General Cable Corp says Q3 results were below our expectations largely due to a temporary lull in north american end market demand early in quarter
* General Cable Corp says appointment of matti masanovich as chief financial officer and senior vice president
* General Cable -new estimated range of reasonably possible resolution and any potential doj penalty, is between $33 million and $120 million
* General Cable Corp says continuing to have discussions with sec and doj regarding terms of a potential resolution
* General Cable Corp says foreign currency exchange rates are assumed constant in q4 outlook
* General Cable Corp sees q4 reported earnings are anticipated to be in range of a loss of $0.03 to a profit of $0.12 per share
* General Cable Corp says adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $0.05 to $0.20 per share for q4
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $850.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.