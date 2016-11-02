版本:
BRIEF-Jewett-Cameron posts Q4 earnings per share $0.23

Nov 2 Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd

* Jewett-Cameron announces fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.23

* Q4 sales $10.5 million versus $11.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

