BRIEF-Datawatch posts Q4 loss per share $0.16

Nov 2 Datawatch Corp

* Datawatch announces fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.16

* Q4 revenue rose 7 percent to $8.6 million

* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

