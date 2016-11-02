BRIEF-HFF Q3 earnings per share view $0.49

Nov 2 HFF Inc

* HFF Inc - Production volumes for Q3 of 2016 totaled approximately $20.0 billion on 548 transactions representing an increase of 14.0%

* HFF Inc - Average transaction size for Q3 of 2016 was $36.4 million, which is approximately 9.4% higher than comparable figure

* HFF, Inc. reports third quarter 2016 financial and transaction production results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.51

* Q3 revenue $126.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $120.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S