版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 05:27 BJT

BRIEF-CBIZ acquires the Seff Group, P.C.

Nov 2 CBIZ Inc

* CBIZ Inc says has acquired non-attest business of seff group

* CBIZ acquires the Seff Group, P.C. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐