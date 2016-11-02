版本:
BRIEF-Allied Motion reports third quarter 2016 results

Nov 2 Allied Motion Technologies Inc

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $ 0.27

* Qtrly revenue $ 61 million versus $ 61.5 million

* Allied Motion reports third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

