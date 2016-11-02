BRIEF-Continental Resources reports third quarter 2016 results

Nov 2 Continental Resources Inc

* Continental Resources Inc - Capital expenditure guidance raised on increased well completions

* Continental Resources Inc - Annual production guidance raised and production expense guidance lowered

* Continental resources inc sees 2016 capital expenditures (non-acquisition) $1.1 billion

* Continental Resources Inc - Now expects full-year production will range between 215,000 and 220,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day

* Continental expects to exit 2016 with production between 205,000 and 210,000 boe per day,

* Continental Resources Inc - Q3 2016 net production totaled approximately 19.1 million boe (MMBOE), or 207,840 boe per day, 9% lower than q3 2015

* Continental Resources Inc - Improved 2016 guidance for production expense per BOE to $3.50 to $4.00 per boe for year

* Continental Resources Inc - Company plans to increase total number of gross operated well completions in 2016 by 32, relative to its previous plan

* Continental Resources - Company is updating guidance for non-cash equity compensation per BOE by $0.15, to a range of $0.50 to $0.70 per BOE.

* Continental Resources Inc - Plans to increase from two to four stimulation crews in north dakota by year-end 2016

* Continental Resources - Expects to end 2016 with about 175 gross operated uncompleted wells in bakken, about 45 gross operated uncompleted wells in Oklahoma

* Continental Resources Inc - Remains on track to be cash flow positive for both Q4 and for year

* Continental Resources reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.30

* Q3 loss per share $0.30

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S