版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 05:26 BJT

BRIEF-Goldeye says renewal of agreement with Sandy Lake First Nation

Nov 2 Goldeye Explorations Ltd -

* Goldeye Explorations - co and Sandy Lake First Nation have agreed to a two year renewal commencing on november 12, 2016

* Goldeye announces renewal of exploration agreement with sandy lake first nation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

