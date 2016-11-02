BRIEF-Cable ONE Q3 revenue $205.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $203.5 million

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Cable ONE Inc
* Cable ONE Inc says Q3 residential data revenues were $86.8 million, an increase of 18.8% year-over-year
* Cable ONE Inc says Q3 net income was $20.9 million, an increase of 7.5% compared to Q3 of 2015
* Cable ONE reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $205.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $203.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.