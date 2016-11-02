BRIEF-Cable ONE Q3 revenue $205.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $203.5 million

Nov 2 Cable ONE Inc

* Cable ONE Inc says Q3 residential data revenues were $86.8 million, an increase of 18.8% year-over-year

* Cable ONE Inc says Q3 net income was $20.9 million, an increase of 7.5% compared to Q3 of 2015

* Cable ONE reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $205.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $203.5 million