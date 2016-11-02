BRIEF-HealthStream Q3 revenue $58.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $58.7 million

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 HealthStream Inc
* Anticipates operating income for 2016 to decrease between 45 and 55 percent as compared to 2015
* Anticipates that capital expenditures will be between $14 million and $15 million during 2016
* HealthStream announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.04
* Q3 revenue $58.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $58.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 8 to 10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.