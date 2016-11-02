版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 05:43 BJT

BRIEF-vTv Therapeutics reports Q3 financial and operational results and recent highlights

Nov 2 vTv Therapeutics Inc

* vTv Therapeutics-Expects cash, cash equivalents,marketable securities,funds from credit facility to be sufficient to fund operations through 2017

* vTv Therapeutics Inc qtrly net loss per share of vTv Therapeutics Inc. class a common stock, basic and diluted $0.41

* vTv Therapeutics reports third quarter financial and operational results and recent highlights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐