2016年 11月 3日

BRIEF-Royal Gold Q1 earnings per share view $0.40

Nov 2 Royal Gold Inc

* Royal Gold reports record quarterly revenue and earnings per share

* Q1 earnings per share $0.46

* Q1 revenue $117.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $120 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

