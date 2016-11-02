版本:
BRIEF-IXYS Corp reports increased profits for the September 2016 quarter

Nov 2 IXYS Corp

* IXYS Corporation reports increased profits for the September 2016 quarter

* Quarterly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.16 excluding items

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.12

* Quarterly revenue $78.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

