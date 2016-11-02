BRIEF-Tetralogic announces pacts to restructure convertible debt

Nov 2 Medivir Ab
* Tetralogic announces agreements to sell smac mimetic and
hdac inhibitor assets to medivir and to restructure its
convertible senior notes and delisting of common stock
* Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp - in consideration medivir
is expected to pay $12 million in cash upon closing of
transaction
* Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp - in consideration medivir
is expected to pay future milestones of up to $153 million
* Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp - agreed to use $12
million cash proceeds received at closing of sale to redeem $12
million senior notes
* Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals-will be terminating all
remaining employees, with all terminations expected to be
completed no later than december 1, 2016
* Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp - board determined to
voluntarily delist and deregist
