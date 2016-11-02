版本:
BRIEF-Relm Wireless reports Q3 earnings per share $0.05

Nov 2 RELM Wireless Corp -

* RELM wireless reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 sales rose 93.7 percent to $14.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

