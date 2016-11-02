BRIEF-Marvell Technology announces restructuring actions

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Marvell Technology Group Ltd -
* Announces restructuring actions to drive growth and improve profitability
* Co will eliminate approximately 900 positions worldwide
* Expects to incur charges of $90-110 million over next four quarters, including cash charges of $35-50 million
* Plans to divest non-strategic businesses with approximately $60 million in operating expenses and $100 million in revenue
* Actions are expected to be fully implemented by end of October 2017
* Actions to lower annual operating expenses from a current annualized run rate of $1.08 billion to $820-840 million range
* Co is discontinuing specific research and development programs
* Announces restructuring actions to drive growth and improve profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.