BRIEF-Marvell Technology announces restructuring actions

Nov 2 Marvell Technology Group Ltd -

* Announces restructuring actions to drive growth and improve profitability

* Co will eliminate approximately 900 positions worldwide

* Expects to incur charges of $90-110 million over next four quarters, including cash charges of $35-50 million

* Plans to divest non-strategic businesses with approximately $60 million in operating expenses and $100 million in revenue

* Actions are expected to be fully implemented by end of October 2017

* Actions to lower annual operating expenses from a current annualized run rate of $1.08 billion to $820-840 million range

* Co is discontinuing specific research and development programs

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

